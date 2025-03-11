Acting President Vows Stern Action against Illegal Gatherings ahead of Court Ruling

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Ahead of the Constitutional Court’s ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment, acting President Choi Sang-mok has pledged stern action against “illegal and violent” gatherings. The acting president also said Seoul will soon hold discussions via South Korea-U.S. working groups on U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans to impose reciprocal tariffs.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Chairing a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, acting President Choi Sang-mok said he will deal sternly with “illegal and violent” gatherings and acts that challenge public authority.Choi issued the warning as the nation awaits the Constitutional Court’s ruling in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial, with concerns about physical clashes growing stronger.The acting president continued that in a liberal democratic country, expressing one’s opinions freely is the most basic right, but freedom always comes with responsibility, stressing that the government will guarantee legal and peaceful rallies and protests to the greatest extent possible.Also at the Cabinet meeting, Choi said the arrow of U.S President Donald Trump’s America First policies has begun to take aim at South Korea.The acting president said the time for Seoul and Washington to negotiate has begun, as Trump is set to slap reciprocal tariffs on all U.S. trading partners starting April 2.Choi said Seoul will soon hold discussions on the upcoming tariffs via South Korea-U.S. working groups and look at ways for the two sides to boost cooperation in shipbuilding and energy.Choi said the government will prioritize the national interest and respond to the reciprocal tariffs in a level-headed, flexible manner, before vowing all-out efforts to achieve a win-win agreement with Washington.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.