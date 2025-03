Photo : YONHAP News

The 2025 Seoul Marathon will be held this Sunday, starting from Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District and ending at the Jamsil Sports Complex in Songpa District.The Seoul city government made the announcement on Tuesday, with this year’s event featuring a record-high 40-thousand participants from 66 countries participating in the Elite and Masters categories.In the Elite category, 170 athletes from seven countries will participate, including Bernard Kiprop Koech of Kenya, who won the Hamburg Marathon in 2023 and 2024 and Jemal Yimer Mekonnen of Ethiopia, who won the 2024 Seoul Marathon.The Masters category is divided into full marathon and ten-kilometer races for amateurs.The Seoul Marathon is the only marathon in South Korea to have earned the highest certification, the ‘Platinum Label,’ from World Athletics.