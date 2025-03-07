Acting President: Trump’s America First Policies Targeting South Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok said Tuesday that “the arrow of U.S. President Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ policies” has taken aim straight at South Korea.Choi made the remark during a Cabinet meeting, noting that a working-level consultative body between Seoul and Washington will soon discuss tariff measures as well as ways to strengthen shipbuilding and energy cooperation.He stressed that the government will keep only the nation’s interests in mind and respond flexibly and with a cool head, adding that it will devote all its efforts to finding a mutually beneficial agreement between South Korea and the U.S.Choi also spoke about a visible division of the “Atlantic alliance” between the United States and Europe, where European countries are “entering the path of self-defense,” which he said opens up opportunities for South Korea’s defense industry.He said the government and defense companies should join hands and respond quickly, and also called on related ministries to support South Korean companies in securing new growth engines as competition to participate in infrastructure and investment will heat up when Russia-Ukraine peace talks advance.During the meeting, the acting president also acknowledged issues related to people’s livelihoods and said the government is doing everything it can to revive the economy, noting that it is regretful that the government has been excluded from ruling-opposition party consultations on state affairs.He said a supplementary budget is urgently needed, and that the National Assembly and the government should work together to meet the public’s demands for a solution.