Acting President Warns against Violent Clashes when Court Decides Yoon’s Fate

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Amid rising tensions ahead of the pending Constitutional Court decision on the parliamentary impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, the acting president warned of serious consequences for any violent clashes after that decision is announced. During a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, the interim head of state also addressed the Trump risk, pledging to find a solution to resolve trade protectionism.Our Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: During a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, acting President Choi Sang-mok addressed concerns about the crowd’s possible reaction to the ruling that will either oust suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol or reinstate him.[Sound bite: Acting President Choi Sang-Mok (Korean-English)]“The government will guarantee the right to hold lawful, peaceful rallies to the greatest possible extent. However, any illegal or violent demonstrations, as well as any challenges to public authority, will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law, without exception.”Protests are taking place across the nation for and against Yoon’s permanent removal from office.While it remains uncertain when the decision will be announced, the police plan to completely surround the Constitutional Court with police buses on the day of the ruling.[Sound bite: Acting President Choi Sang-Mok (Korean-English)]“The arrow of U.S. President Donald Trump’s America First policies has begun to take aim at South Korea.The political uncertainty at home comes on top of U.S. President Donald Trump’s America First policies, which Choi says have made South Korea their target.[Sound bite: Acting president Choi Sang-mok (Korean-English)]“The related agencies within the government are communicating closely with the U.S. Commerce Department and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, and will soon launch working-level consultations to discuss the tariff measures as well as cooperation in shipbuilding and energy.”Trump is set to slap reciprocal tariffs on all U.S. trading partners starting April 2.Choi said the government will prioritize the national interest and respond to the reciprocal tariffs in a level-headed, flexible manner, before vowing all-out efforts to achieve a win-win agreement with Washington.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.