Confrontation between Rival Parties Escalating since Pres. Yoon's Release from Detention

Photo : KBS News

Political confrontation between rival parties over President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment ruling is escalating since Yoon's release from detention on charges of leading an insurrection through the December 3 martial law.At a general meeting of ruling People Power Party(PPP) Assembly members on Tuesday, floor leader Kweon Seong-dong urged the Constitutional Court to give priority to fairness over promptness in its ruling, stressing that a decision on the president's impeachment would be historically important.Some PPP representatives, including Yoon Sang-hyun and Jang Dong-hyeok, launched a relay 24-hour one-person protest in front of the Constitutional Court based on their personal decision, calling for dismissal of the president's impeachment.The opposition, on the other hand, launched outdoor protests, such as a hunger strike or head-shaving event, with main opposition Democratic Party(DP) policy chief Jin Sung-joon saying the president's expulsion would be the beginning of the nation's economic recovery.A group of opposition lawmakers from the DP, the minor Rebuilding Korea Party, and the Jinbo Party began a hunger strike to call for the court to uphold the impeachment, while DP Reps. Kim Moon-soo, Park Hong-bae and Jeon Jin-sook shaved their heads at the National Assembly.