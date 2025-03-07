Acting US Ambassador: Trump Expected to Attend APEC Summit in Gyeongju

Photo : YONHAP News

Joseph Yun, Chargé d'Affaires ad interim at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, said U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit to be held in the South Korean city of Gyeongju in late October.At a forum hosted by The Sejong Institute on Tuesday, Yun said Trump will likely attend the summit as long as there is no other special circumstance, while Chinese President Xi Jinping will most certainly attend, as China is set to host the 2026 summit.Meanwhile, the American diplomat said Washington has yet to conduct a review regarding growing calls among some in South Korea for nuclear armament.Yun, however, added that it is unclear in detail what South Korea wants regarding nuclear armament.He said if Seoul wants authorization for nuclear reprocessing in the same level as Japan, it would require revision in the allies' peaceful nuclear cooperation agreement, while relocation of U.S. tactical nuclear weapons or NATO-like nuclear sharing would be more difficult to achieve.