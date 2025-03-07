FM Cho: US Energy Department Yet to Finalize Decision on Classifying S. Korea as 'Sensitive Country'

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul said the U.S. Energy Department has not finalized a decision on classifying South Korea as a “sensitive country” after media reports the department is reviewing the matter.At a session of the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Tuesday, Cho said Seoul became aware of the review through an unofficial channel and the department is currently determining the review’s status.The minister said the department is expected to share its findings from the internal inspection.Cho also downplayed the main opposition's argument that discussions within the ruling party about South Korea’s nuclear armament likely prompted the review.Joseph Yun, Chargé d'Affaires ad interim at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, said after attending a forum hosted by The Sejong Institute on Tuesday that nothing has been decided regarding the Energy Department’s designation.On Monday, media reports surfaced that the department’s research and development unit appeared to be collecting opinions from affiliated research institutes about designating South Korea as a sensitive country starting April 15.Researchers from sensitive countries must go through stricter certification procedures when seeking to work for or participate in projects run by the department or affiliated institutes.