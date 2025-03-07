PPP Not to Confront Opposition's Ramped Up Pressure on Court to Uphold Pres. Yoon's Impeachment

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) will not directly challenge the opposition’s intensified pressure on the Constitutional Court to uphold a parliamentary motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol.Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong said that while the ruling party plans to take collective action under special circumstances, it will not hold an outdoor protest or hunger strike like the main opposition Democratic Party.As for some PPP lawmakers planning to hold a one-person protest in front of the Constitutional Court, Kweon said it would be based on their personal conviction and judgment.A coalition of opposition lawmakers, including those from the Democratic Party, the minor Rebuilding Korea Party, and the Jinbo Party, is set to begin a hunger strike calling for Yoon’s impeachment.The Democratic Party and the Rebuilding Korea Party are also holding an outdoor protest in Seoul's Gwanghwamun area.