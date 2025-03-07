Gov't Announces More Measures to Tackle Low Births

Photo : YONHAP News

The government announced a package of measures to address the nation's low birthrate, including easing income restrictions for rental housing eligibility and expanding state housing support.Under the measures announced on Tuesday, the income requirements will be eased for newlyweds and families with newborns seeking to benefit from the Korea Land and Housing Corporation's housing subleasing and partial jeonse deposit support.The government will raise the upper income threshold from 120 percent of the monthly average city worker income of five-point-41 million won, or about three-thousand-700 U.S. dollars as of 2024, to 200 percent.The private-sector rental program with public support, in which eligible individuals can rent at 70 to 95 percent of the market price, will expand to include households with up to 200 percent of the monthly average income, compared to the current 120 percent.The limit on tax-exempt earned income tax for child rearing support provided to employees in the private sector will increase from the maximum of 200-thousand won to 200-thousand won per child.