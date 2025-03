Photo : YONHAP News

A group of opposition lawmakers launched a hunger strike Tuesday while urging the swift removal of President Yoon Suk Yeol.The lawmakers, who represent the main opposition Democratic Party as well as the Rebuilding Korea Party and the Progressive Party, held a press conference at the National Assembly to announce the hunger strike and demand a prompt ruling from the Constitutional Court.They also called for the resignation of Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung, who released Yoon from custody Saturday, while urging the disbandment of the ruling People Power Party for its role in obstructing the president’s impeachment.Lawmakers from the Democratic Party and the Justice Party also began an outdoor protest in downtown Seoul, with some members of the main opposition party shaving their heads to express their support for Yoon’s ouster.