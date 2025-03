Photo : YONHAP News

The government and universities are actively persuading medical students to return from protesting against the admissions quota hike, after the government decided to freeze the quota next year on the condition of their return within the month.According to the education ministry on Tuesday, Education Minister Lee Ju-ho recently ordered officials to check on the number of returned students in real time.In a letter to students, professors and parents, the dean of Yonsei University's College of Medicine said a special academic schedule will begin on March 24 and that students' return will not be permitted after the 24th.Under Yonsei's regulations, the university president can expel students who do not register within a fixed period of time.The ministry earlier urged the students to return, stressing that unlike last year, there will be no flexibility in academic affairs.