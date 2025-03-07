Yellow Dust to Enter Country from Wed. Afternoon

Photo : YONHAP News

Yellow dust is forecast to spread into the country starting with the western coast from Wednesday afternoon.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, yellow dust has begun to blow over the Gobi Desert and Inner Mongolian Plateau as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, as a low pressure system traveled through the region.The yellow dust is expected to approach the five western border islands in the Yellow Sea and along the western coast of Gyeonggi Province Wednesday afternoon, before expanding throughout the country from Wednesday night.Fine dust from outside the country is also expected Wednesday night, with the National Institute of Environment Research forecasting dust particles to reach level "bad" in the capital area and in South Chungcheong, ranging between 81 to 150 micrograms per cubic meter.Morning lows on Wednesday are expected to range from zero to eight degrees Celsius, before daytime highs rise to between ten and 17 degrees.