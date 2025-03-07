Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Science

Yellow Dust to Enter Country from Wed. Afternoon

Written: 2025-03-11 19:44:57Updated: 2025-03-11 19:45:20

Yellow Dust to Enter Country from Wed. Afternoon

Photo : YONHAP News

Yellow dust is forecast to spread into the country starting with the western coast from Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, yellow dust has begun to blow over the Gobi Desert and Inner Mongolian Plateau as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, as a low pressure system traveled through the region.

The yellow dust is expected to approach the five western border islands in the Yellow Sea and along the western coast of Gyeonggi Province Wednesday afternoon, before expanding throughout the country from Wednesday night.

Fine dust from outside the country is also expected Wednesday night, with the National Institute of Environment Research forecasting dust particles to reach level "bad" in the capital area and in South Chungcheong, ranging between 81 to 150 micrograms per cubic meter.

Morning lows on Wednesday are expected to range from zero to eight degrees Celsius, before daytime highs rise to between ten and 17 degrees.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >