Photo : YONHAP News

The nation added more than 130-thousand jobs for the second consecutive month in February.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed people stood at 28-point-17 million last month, up 136-thousand from the same month last year.Jobs in the manufacturing industry slipped by 74-thousand in February to post a decrease for the eighth consecutive month.The construction industry lost 167-thousand jobs, posting a decrease for the tenth consecutive month.The employment rate for those aged 15 to 64 stood at 68-point-nine percent last month, a zero-point-two percentage point increase from a year ago, while the rate for those aged 15 to 29 slipped by one-point-seven percentage points to 44-point-three percent.The jobless rate remained flat at three-point-two percent.