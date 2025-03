Photo : YONHAP News

The White House has condemned North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launches.White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a press briefing Tuesday that the U.S. condemns the North’s actions and calls on Pyongyang to stop its “unlawful and destabilizing actions.”Leavitt added that the U.S.-South Korea alliance is “ironclad” and the Trump administration remains in close contact with its South Korean counterparts as they work together to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region.North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles from an inland area of Hwanghae Province toward the Yellow Sea around 1:50 p.m. Monday.It marked the North’s first ballistic missile launch since January 14 and the first since the start of the new Trump administration.