Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will nominate a former ambassador to Thailand as the new assistant secretary of state for East Asia and the Pacific, a post that deals with issues on the Korean Peninsula.Trump made the announcement in a social media post Tuesday, saying he was pleased to announce that Ambassador Michael George DeSombre will be nominated as the next U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asia and the Pacific.DeSombre served as the ambassador to Thailand during the latter part of the first Trump administration before joining the law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, where he leads mergers and acquisitions in Asia.Trump said DeSombre graduated from Harvard Law School and also attended Stanford University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in quantitative economics and a master’s degree in East Asian Studies.He is fluent in Mandarin and has some ability in Korean.