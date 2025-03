Photo : YONHAP News

Police have disclosed the identity of the teacher accused of stabbing a seven-year-old student to death at an elementary school in the central city of Daejeon last month.The Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency identified the woman as 48-year-old Myung Jae-wan and made photos of her face available for public viewing on its website until April 11.The police agency’s identity disclosure review committee held a meeting Tuesday and decided to disclose Myung’s name, age and photos.The police warned that disclosing the suspect’s personal information beyond what has been made public or revealing details about individuals related to her could result in criminal prosecution.