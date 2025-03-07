Menu Content

Democratic Party: Lawmakers Receive Tip about Plan to Assassinate Chairman

Written: 2025-03-12 11:43:43Updated: 2025-03-12 11:45:17

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) said it has received a tip about a plan to assassinate DP Chairman Lee Jae-myung and will request police protection for him.

DP spokesperson Hwang Jung-a told reporters on Wednesday that many DP lawmakers recently received text messages alerting them to the need to protect Lee’s security.  
 
The spokesperson said many lawmakers received the same message, which cited a tip from a former military intelligence officer informing them that retired officer-level secret agents from the Headquarters of Intelligence Detachment and the 707th Special Mission Group are planning to smuggle in Russian-made pistols to assassinate Lee. 

The message reportedly urged the party to ensure that Lee does not make any public appearances for a while. 

The DP said it is considering requesting police protection for Lee as early as Wednesday, adding that he will not participate in a street march set for Wednesday afternoon.
