Photo : YONHAP News

The science fiction novel that served as the basis for Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho’s latest film, “Mickey ​17,” has sold more than 100-thousand copies in South Korea.The Golden Bough, an associate company of publishing company Minumsa, said Wednesday that “Mickey7,” written by Edward Ashton, saw its sales top 100-thousand.The company said the book ranked seventh on Kyobo Bookstore’s weekly novel bestseller list and at No. 1 on e-book provider Ridibooks’ English novel bestseller list.“Mickey7” sold more than 30-thousand copies in the nation within a year of its local release in 2022, and its sales surged after Bong’s film hit theaters on February 28.The film “Mickey ​17” drew more than two million moviegoers within just ten days of its release and topped the North American box office over the weekend.