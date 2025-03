Photo : YONHAP News

The preliminary conclusion from an autopsy of the late singer Wheesung is that the cause of his death is unknown.According to the Gwangjin Police Station on Wednesday, the National Forensic Service delivered its preliminary results to the police with the cause of death undetermined.It’s expected that the detailed examination results, which could include the outcome of drug tests, will take about two more weeks to come out.Wheesung was found with no vital signs at his residence in Seoul on Monday and was later pronounced dead.A syringe was found near his body.The late singer’s family plans to hold a funeral at the Samsung Medical Center on Friday.