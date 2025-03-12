S. Korea, US Hold Field Training alongside Freedom Shield Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The military forces of South Korea and the United States continued their Freedom Shield exercise for the third day on Wednesday. In conjunction with the drill, troops took part in field exercises to hone their skills in discovering and removing weapons of mass destruction. This followed maritime interdiction drills the previous day. South Korean and U.S. marines also worked to enhance interoperability. KBS checked out the military drills.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: joint air assault drills (March 11, Paju, Gyeonggi Province)]South Korean and U.S. troops are staging joint drills in conjunction with the allies’ computer-simulated Freedom Shield exercise, which began its eleven-day run Monday.About 400 soldiers from the South Korean Army’s 1st Infantry Division and the ROK-U.S. Combined Division’s Stryker Brigade took part in air assault drills near the border on Tuesday to boost their joint operational capabilities.[Sound bite: S. Korea-US joint marine exercise (March 12, Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, and Ganghwa, Incheon)]While the Navy mobilized warships to conduct maritime interdiction drills in waters off the southwestern coast, the South Korean and U.S. marines trained to boost their interoperability.[Sound bite: S. Korean Marine Lt. Kim Hyung-joon (Korean-English)]“We have enhanced our interoperable combat skills and shared tactics to improve our combined operational capabilities. As the strongest power in safeguarding the Republic of Korea and as the linchpin of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, we will continue to be the ROK Marine Corps, trusted by the people.”[Sound bite: US marine Lt. Gavin P. Smith]“The purpose of KMEP is to build comradery as well as cohesion among the two partner forces to strengthen both of our marine corps and build those bonds between the marines. KMEP has been an incredible experience. Bringing both units together, we have been able to build strong relationships …”Field drills continued Wednesday, with the South Korean Army’s 25th Infantry Division and the U.S. 2nd Infantry Division jointly conducting counter-WMD drills.Using some 500 elite troops, tactical drones and anti-tank weapons, the two sides staged a force-on-force simulation combat to remove nuclear, chemical, radiological and biological weapons of mass destruction from enemy facilities.Throughout the annual Freedom Shield exercise, South Korea will deploy some 19-thousand troops to stage 16 large-scale field training exercises.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.