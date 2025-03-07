Gov’t to Overhaul Inheritance Tax System

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to overhaul the inheritance tax system so the amount levied corresponds to the amount that each heir receives.The finance ministry said Wednesday that it is seeking to introduce the new taxation system to enhance fairness in taxation by lessening tax burdens and to harmonize the way inheritances and gifts are taxed.Under the current inheritance tax system, which was introduced in 1950, the inheritance tax is imposed on the entire estate of the deceased before it can be divided among the bereaved family members.The system has the advantage of being convenient in imposing taxes, but has the disadvantage of making some heirs pay excessive taxes considering the amounts they are inheriting.The system also risks causing legal disputes, as heirs have an obligation to pay their inheritance taxes jointly instead of separately.Under the envisioned new system, inheritance taxes will be lower the more heirs there are.The government aims to introduce the new taxation system in 2028.