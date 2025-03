Photo : YONHAP News

A study conducted by the Ministry of Health and Welfare has estimated that the number of dementia patients in South Korea will top one million next year.The health ministry on Wednesday announced the results of its research on the epidemiological study on dementia and a survey on the current status of the illness.The survey showed that the dementia prevalence rate among seniors aged 65 and over in 2023 was nine-point-25 percent, slightly lower than the nine-point-five percent recorded in the previous study conducted in 2016.However, the prevalence of mild cognitive impairment, which leads to a high risk of deteriorating into dementia increased by six-point-17 percentage points, from 22-point-25 percent in 2016 to 28-point-42 percent in 2023.This year, the number of dementia patients is estimated at 970-thousand, with the ministry projecting it will surpass one million next year and exceed two million by 2044.