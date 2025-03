Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean and U.S. marines have conducted a joint exercise that saw the formation a combined platoon.According to South Korea’s Marine Corps, the joint drill kicked off Monday and ran through Wednesday at training grounds in Gimpo and Ganghwa Island.The exercise was part of the Korean Marine Exchange Program and saw the participation of a battalion from the 2nd Marine Division of South Korea’s Marine Corps and a division of the III Marine Expeditionary Force of the U.S. Marine Corps.The marines of the two allies formed a combined platoon to boost mutual understanding and conducted operations in depth at mountain training grounds.They also carried out warfare training, which involved rapid daily marches in mountainous terrain.