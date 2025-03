Photo : YONHAP News

The space telescope SPHEREx, jointly developed by NASA and the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute, has been successfully launched into space.SPHEREx was launched Tuesday at 11:10 p.m., local time, from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.According to NASA, SPHEREx separated from the rocket 42 minutes after the launch and reached a solar-synchronous orbit at an altitude of about 650 kilometers.It successfully communicated with NASA’s Near Space Network at the Svalbard Satellite Station in Norway around one hour and 20 minutes after launch.SPHEREx is a space telescope capable of observing infrared light, which is difficult to detect from the ground, and its goal is to create the world’s first 3D infrared map of the universe by observing the entire sky in 102 different colors.