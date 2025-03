Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea referred to last week’s accidental bombing by fighter jets in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province as it continued to slam South Korea and the United States' annual Freedom Shield exercise.In a statement released on Wednesday, the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency said the “omens of the extremely dangerous” joint South Korea-U.S. drills need to be taken seriously.In particular, the statement said the fighter jets’ accidental bombing occurred near the inter-Korean border, adding that there is no need to explain what would have happened if one of the bombs had dropped onto North Korea’s territory.The statement said at this point in time, it is not a stretch to say that one accidental spark could have dragged the Korean Peninsula, the surrounding region and the world into a new armed conflict.The North warned that it will take merciless action without warning in case such a scenario plays out.