82 Ruling Party Lawmakers Urge Court to Reject Yoon’s Impeachment

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of ruling People Power Party lawmakers has submitted its second petition to the Constitutional Court, asking it to reject the National Assembly’s motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol.The lawmakers, including Rep. Na Kyung-won, held a news conference at the National Assembly on Wednesday after submitting the petition and said there is insufficient credible evidence to prove insurrection.The legislators urged the top court to reject Yoon’s impeachment in consideration of the severity of the main opposition Democratic Party’s parliamentary dictatorship.The group stressed that in making its decision, the Constitutional Court must ponder the true significance and constitutional importance of due process.The petition follows an announcement from the party’s leadership the previous day that unlike the Democratic Party, the ruling party will not engage in rallies or hunger strikes to pressure the Constitutional Court.