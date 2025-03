Photo : YONHAP News

Ahead of a ruling in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial, the police are enhancing their readiness by conducting field training exercises in downtown Seoul near the Constitutional Court.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency announced on Wednesday that it will carry out its exercises in the Jongno and Jung districts, which will be designated as special crime prevention zones on the day of the ruling.Additionally, from Wednesday until the day of the ruling, around 230 officers from 32 field patrol teams will be preemptively deployed to those same districts to patrol the streets on foot and identify any safety risks.The head of the police agency’s crime prevention and response division visited eight zones in the two districts, where he reviewed the plans with district police chiefs.