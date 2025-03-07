More than Half of Ruling Party Lawmakers Taking Part in Relay Protest outside Constitutional Court

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of 60 lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party are holding a relay protest in front of the Constitutional Court, urging the court to dismiss or reject the National Assembly’s impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.More than half of ruling party lawmakers have apparently decided to take independent action despite an announcement from the party’s leadership on Tuesday that it will not attempt to pressure the Constitutional Court via rallies.The first participants in the relay protest, Reps. Yoon Sang-hyun and Kang Seung-kyoo, have been demonstrating in front of the Constitutional Court since 2 p.m. Tuesday.With more lawmakers expressing their intent to take part, demonstrations are set to include five legislators per day starting Thursday instead of one or two.The ruling party wants the Constitutional Court to dismiss Yoon’s impeachment, citing as grounds the fact that treason charges were removed from the impeachment proceedings.It also holds that the court should reject, if not dismiss, Yoon’s impeachment as there is insufficient evidence to prove he led an insurrection.