DP Lawmakers Call for Swift Ruling on Yoon from Constitutional Court

Photo : YONHAP News

Lawmakers from the main opposition Democratic Party have called on the Constitutional Court to issue a prompt ruling in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial, as the court has yet to set a date for the announcement.The party’s second-term lawmakers held a news conference at the National Assembly on Wednesday and stressed that the top court must issue a ruling immediately, saying the people can no longer sit by and watch justice in law eroding amid lame excuses and delays.The legislators said all the grounds for a ruling have been established, stressing that there is no reason for further delays.They also stressed the need to oust Yoon, saying if he is reinstated, the nation will face irrevocable harm.The party’s three-term lawmakers held a separate news conference and urged the Constitutional Court to swiftly set a date to issue a ruling, pointing out that Thursday marks the 100th day since Yoon declared martial law.They said South Korea is in chaos and the people are suffering because of the martial law incident, which they called a clear violation of the Constitution.