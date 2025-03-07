Trade Minister to Visit Washington to Discuss Tariffs, Investment

Photo : YONHAP News

Trade minister Cheong In-kyo will embark on a two-day visit to Washington on Thursday for talks with officials from the Trump administration.The ministry said Wednesday that Cheong will meet U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to follow up on the allies’ agreement to establish various consultative bodies during industry minister Ahn Duk-geun’s visit last month.Cheong plans to clear up misconceptions about Seoul’s tariffs on American products, which are practically zero percent under the bilateral free trade agreement, after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed South Korea’s average tariffs on U.S. goods are four times the reverse.The minister hopes to ease Washington’s concerns over Seoul’s nontariff barriers, with Trump’s reciprocal tariffs set to take effect next month.The ministry said Cheong is also expected to seek to establish a stable investment environment for South Korean firms to proceed with planned investment projects in the U.S.