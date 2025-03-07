Korean Native 'Hanwoo' Cattle Farms Oppose Expanding US Beef Imports

Photo : Getty Images Bank

Farms that breed Korea's indigenous cattle, or "hanwoo," have strongly opposed the import of American beef from cattle aged 30 months or older.In a statement on Wednesday, the Hanwoo Association urged the National Assembly and the government not to accept Washington's request to allow such imports, in consideration of the farmers' right to life and the public's right to health.The association said it will fight to prevent the imports should parliament and the government move to permit them.The U.S. livestock industry earlier called on the U.S. Trade Representative(USTR) to seek a scrap in Seoul's restriction against such imports which has been in effect since the 2008 U.S beef protest amid a mad cow disease scare.Citing continued reports of the mad cow disease in the U.S., the association said the lifting of the restriction would lead to consumer distrust over all beef, casting concern over a decline in hanwoo consumption.