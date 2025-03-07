Menu Content

Politics

NCA Chief Calls for Prosecution to Appeal Court Decision to Revoke Pres. Yoon's Detention

Written: 2025-03-12 18:21:45Updated: 2025-03-12 18:24:18

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the National Court Administration(NCA) said there is a need for the prosecution to appeal last week’s court decision to revoke President Yoon Suk Yeol’s detention over his alleged involvement in leading an insurrection through martial law.

At a session of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, NCA chief Chun Dae-yup called for a ruling by a higher court, in line with the position of the Seoul Central District Court that revoked Yoon’s detention.

In its ruling, the Seoul Central District Court said it would be advisable to seek procedural precision and ease potential doubts over the legitimacy of the investigative process, which some in the judiciary understood as a call for an appellate decision.

Chun said the prosecution has until Friday to appeal, adding that there would be no obstacles to filing the appeal since the president is not currently in detention.

Although in disagreement with the court's decision, the prosecution decided not to appeal earlier and released the president last Saturday.
