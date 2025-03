Photo : YONHAP News

Yellow dust is starting to enter the skies over the Korean Peninsula, beginning from the western coast of Gyeonggi Province on Wednesday afternoon. It’s expected to blanket the entire country overnight.Weather authorities say the yellow dust is expected to cause fine dust levels in Incheon and the central Chungcheong region to reach "very bad" levels, or over 151 micrograms per cubic meter.Other areas are expected to report "bad" levels of fine dust, ranging from 81 to 150 micrograms per cubic meter.Morning lows on Thursday are forecast to range between one and four degrees Celsius.Daytime highs on Thursday are expected to hit 14 degrees in Seoul, and 16 degrees in the southwestern city of Jeonju and the southeastern city of Busan.