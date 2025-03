Photo : YONHAP News

Credit card companies have begun halting transactions for gift certificates issued by retail giant Homeplus after the company entered a court-led rehabilitation process.According to sources within the credit card industry on Wednesday, Hyundai Card and KB Kookmin Card suspended transaction approvals for purchasing and charging Homeplus gift certificates.A representative of Hyundai Card said the decision was made as part of its practice to protect consumers.Shinhan Card and Samsung Card have already suspended such transactions as well.After news of Homeplus' application for rehabilitation, companies affiliated with its gift certificates, such as The Shilla Duty Free and CJ Foodville, have stopped accepting them due to concerns over delayed debt payments.