Photo : YONHAP News

Starting June, those caught surfing or kayaking while intoxicated will face punishment.According to Jeju Regional Coast Guard Station on Wednesday, revisions to the Water-Related Leisure Activities Safety Act, such as punishment against operation of non-motorized water sports equipment under the influence of alcohol will take effect on June 21.Under the current law, only motorized water sports equipment, including water motorcycles and rubber boats, are subject to crackdown against operation under the influence of alcohol and drugs.After enforcement of the revisions, those caught operating non-motorized equipment with blood alcohol level of zero-point-03 percent or higher will face a fine of up to one million won, or around 688 U.S. dollars.Refusing to take the breathalyzer test will also result in a fine of up to one million won.