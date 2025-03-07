9 of 14 Candidate Sites Designated for New Dams in Preparation for Climate Change

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has formally designated nine of 14 candidate sites for new dam construction, based on its proposal last July to improve water resource management amid climate change.The National Water Management Committee under the Ministry of Environment on Wednesday approved nine sites, including Ami Stream in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, and Yongdu Stream in Yecheon, North Gyeongsang Province, following a consensus among residents.The ministry plans to follow up on the designation by drafting a basic plan, conducting a feasibility study, and carrying out a strategic environmental impact assessment, with some basic plans expected to be finalized by 2027.The ministry plans to either continue consultations with residents in the remaining five candidate sites or postpone plans for dam construction.A ministry official estimated the total cost of constructing all 14 dams at up to five trillion won, or about three-point-four billion U.S. dollars, while building only nine dams would cost less than two trillion won