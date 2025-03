Photo : YONHAP News

Yellow dust will hit the nation Thursday after nearly a week of poor air quality in the western regions and the capital area due to heavy concentrations of fine dust.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, fine dust will reach “bad” or “very bad” levels across the nation Thursday.The yellow dust is expected to spread throughout the nation Thursday, with fine dust forecast to reach “very bad” levels in Incheon, Sejong and the Chungcheong region.The environment ministry has called for “attention” in those areas of the nation, issuing the lowest-level warning for yellow dust in the government’s four-tier crisis alert system, and is advising people to refrain from outdoor activities.The yellow dust is expected to blow away on Friday, after which air quality is expected to remain good until early next week.