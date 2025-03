Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. can exercise “flexibility” regarding tariffs until the implementation of reciprocal tariffs on April 2, hinting at a possible delay.Trump mentioned the issue Wednesday during talks with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin at the White House in response to criticism that the Trump administration’s tariff policy lacks consistency.Trump rejected the criticism, claiming that his tariff policy was not inconsistent but flexible.Trump then recounted his decision to exempt car parts from tariffs on Mexico and Canada for one month at the request of the big three U.S. automakers.Trump said that he will always have flexibility but that there will be very little flexibility once the U.S. starts, adding that April 2 is going to be a very big day for the U.S.