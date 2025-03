Photo : YONHAP News

Two Air Force pilots who accidentally bombed a rural village during a live-fire drill last week are facing a criminal investigation.According to the defense ministry on Thursday, the ministry’s Criminal Investigation Command has launched an investigation into allegations that the pilots caused injury due to negligence in performing their duties.The command said the ongoing investigation has confirmed that the erroneous entry of target coordinates by one of the pilots was a direct cause of the bombing, adding that it will continue to shed light on other causes of the accident.The Air Force plans to hold a session next week to deliberate on whether to revoke the two pilots’ licenses.On Tuesday the Air Force dismissed two commanders over the bombing, citing charges of dereliction of duty and insufficient supervision.