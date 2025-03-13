Menu Content

Written: 2025-03-13 10:10:48Updated: 2025-03-13 16:00:14

Court Reinstates Chief Auditor

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court has dismissed the parliament’s motion to impeach the head of the state audit agency.

The court issued the ruling at 10 a.m. Thursday, immediately reinstating Choe Jae-hae, the chair of the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI). 

The court’s eight justices rejected the motion in a unanimous decision, 98 days after receiving the case from the National Assembly. 

The BAI chief was accused of failing to conduct an adequate audit of alleged irregularities surrounding the 2022 relocation of the presidential office.

He was also accused of conducting a lengthy inspection that wrongly targeted the former head of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission. 

The court rejected the allegations, saying it found no evidence to suggest a shoddy audit of the relocation and that it was difficult to conclude that the BAI conducted a “targeted” inspection against Jeon Hyun-heui, the former head of the civil rights commission.

The court also ruled that Choe did not break the law by saying that the BAI aids the president in the administration of state affairs, saying it was difficult to conclude that his remarks compromised the agency’s independence or its neutrality or that it conducted the audit of the relocation in a biased manner.
