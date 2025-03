Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has called for all-out efforts to hold consultations with the United States on its 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports in order to prevent market disruptions.The acting president made the comments Thursday while presiding over a meeting with economy-related ministers to examine the new U.S. tariffs and discuss the government’s responses.Choi emphasized the need to prioritize consultations with Washington on the tariffs.He instructed the government to ensure that the domestic market does not suffer disruptions due to a sudden influx of steel products that cannot be exported to the United States and other countries.The acting president also ordered active support for small businesses more vulnerable to the tariffs through a tariff response team at the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation.