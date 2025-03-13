Menu Content

Constitutional Court Dismisses Impeachment Cases against 3 Prosecutors

Written: 2025-03-13 11:07:10Updated: 2025-03-13 12:03:33

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court has unanimously dismissed parliamentary motions to impeach three prosecutors, including Lee Chang-soo, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office.

The court’s eight justices issued the ruling Thursday morning, immediately reinstating Lee as well as Cho Sang-won and Choi Jae-hun, both prosecutors under Lee. 

In December, the National Assembly passed motions to impeach the three prosecutors on allegations that they did not properly investigate a stock manipulation case involving first lady Kim Keon-hee.

The Assembly also accused the prosecutors of spreading false information by claiming they requested a search warrant targeting Kim and a court refused to issue one. 

The court said the prosecution could not be said to have abused its discretion by investigating the first lady at a third location, nor could it be seen as having spread false information about the stock manipulation case.
