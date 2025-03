Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has welcomed the Constitutional Court’s decision to dismiss impeachment cases against the chief state auditor and three prosecutors.The top office said Thursday in a statement that the court dismissed all four cases because they lacked clear grounds, sending a strong warning about the opposition party’s excessive use of impeachment.The office then said it hopes the public officials will swiftly return to their duties so that state affairs can return to normal as soon as possible.The statement followed unanimous Constitutional Court rulings to reinstate Choe Jae-hae, chair of the Board of Audit and Inspection, as well as Lee Chang-soo, chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, and two other senior prosecutors.