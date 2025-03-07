Menu Content

Trade Minister Vows to Minimize Economic Sanctions against S. Korea in Talks with US

Written: 2025-03-13 11:52:57Updated: 2025-03-13 15:45:21

Photo : KBS News

Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo vowed to minimize economic sanctions on South Korea during negotiations with U.S. officials.

Cheong made the pledge Thursday at Incheon International Airport before departing on a two-day visit to Washington for talks with Trump administration officials.

The industry ministry said Cheong will meet U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to follow up on the allies’ agreement to establish consultative bodies, discussed during industry minister Ahn Duk-geun’s visit last month.

The trade minister said he will negotiate with Greer to ensure the U.S. recognizes South Korea as the most suitable partner for its economic security policy, thereby minimizing economic sanctions against South Korea.

Regarding the U.S. livestock industry’s request for government assistance in lifting South Korea’s ban on American beef imports from cattle older than 30 months, the minister said the U.S. may also raise issues on agricultural products and that he will listen to the U.S. side during the trip.
