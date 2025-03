Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has doubled down on its refusal to appeal a court decision to rescind President Yoon Suk Yeol’s detention.The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office issued a statement Thursday indicating that its position on the matter has not changed.The office argued that deciding whether to appeal Yoon’s release falls within the scope of the prosecution’s duties.It added that while the court’s recent decision regarding how to calculate Yoon’s detention period was unjust and contradicted long-established practice, the prosecution decided not to file an immediate appeal.The prosecution said it will instead consult with the relevant authorities and seek to revise regulations to resolve any legal interpretation issues regarding the method of calculating detention periods.