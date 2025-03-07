Menu Content

Domestic

National Barometer Survey: 47% Support Power Transition; 42% Prefer Status Quo

Written: 2025-03-13 14:38:28Updated: 2025-03-13 15:37:43

Photo : YONHAP News

A public opinion survey released Thursday shows that 47 percent of respondents support a power transition in the next presidential election.

According to the National Barometer Survey of one-thousand adults across the nation, conducted by Embrain Public, KSTAT Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research from Monday to Wednesday, 47 percent said they want a candidate from the opposition bloc to win the next presidential race, while 42 percent expressed a preference for the People Power Party to remain in power.

The number of people in favor of a power transition saw a one percentage point decline from the previous week, while support for a ruling party candidate increased by three percentage points.

Among preferred presidential candidates, 31 percent of respondents picked main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, while 11 percent preferred labor minister Kim Moon-soo.

The survey had a response rate of 21-point-one percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points and a 95 percent confidence level.
