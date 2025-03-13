Chief Auditor, Prosecutors Reinstated by Constitutional Court

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: The Constitutional Court has unanimously dismissed parliamentary motions to impeach Board of Audit and Inspection Chair Choe Jae-hae and three prosecutors, including Lee Chang-soo, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office. The decisions led to the immediate reinstatement of the four officials.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The Constitutional Court on Thursday unanimously dismissed the National Assembly’s motion to impeach Choe Jae-hae, the chair of the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI).The court rejected the grounds that parliament cited for Choe’s impeachment, including having conducted a “targeted” inspection against Jeon Hyun-heui, the former head of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission.The court also said it did not find any evidence to suggest that Choe failed to conduct an adequate audit of alleged irregularities surrounding the 2022 relocation of the presidential office, another reason parliament had cited for his impeachment.The court’s eight justices also unanimously dismissed parliamentary motions to impeach three prosecutors, immediately reinstating Lee Chang-soo, the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, as well as Cho Sang-won and Choi Jae-hun, both prosecutors under Lee.In December, the National Assembly passed motions to impeach the three prosecutors on allegations that they did not properly investigate a stock manipulation case involving first lady Kim Keon-hee.The court said the prosecution did not appear to have abused its discretion by investigating the first lady at a third location, nor did it seem to have spread false information about the stock manipulation case.Following the court’s decision, Lee returned to his office and resumed his duties Thursday afternoon.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.