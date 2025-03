Photo : YONHAP News

Yellow dust has begun to blanket the Korean Peninsula on Thursday, significantly worsening air quality across the country.Fine dust hit “bad” levels in the Seoul metropolitan area, western Gangwon Province, the Chungcheong and Jeolla regions, and North Gyeongsang Province.But the yellow dust is expected to disperse with incoming northeastern winds on Friday.The nation will see wide temperature gaps tomorrow, when morning lows range from minus three degrees Celsius to plus eight degrees nationwide, with a difference of more than ten degrees from daytime highs.Still, rain and snow are expected across the country on Sunday, and a “spring cold spell” will likely hit next week.