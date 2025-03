Photo : YONHAP News

A survey released Thursday showed that about one in two preschool children in South Korea receives private education.The Ministry of Education announced the results of its Private Education Cost Survey for Preschool Children, conducted from July to September last year targeting 13-thousand-241 parents with children under the age of six.The survey showed that 47-point-six percent of preschool children are receiving some sort of private education, with participation rates higher for children attending daycare centers or kindergartens at 50-point-three percent, compared with those being educated at home at 37-point-seven percent.Average weekly time spent on private education stood at five-point-six hours.The survey also found that the average monthly cost for private education for preschool children was 332-thousand won or around 228 U.S. dollars.