Rival Parties React to Reinstatement of Impeached Officials

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling and main opposition parties diverged in their responses on Thursday after the Constitutional Court dismissed impeachment motions against the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) and three prosecutors investigating President Yoon Suk Yeol’s wife, Kim Keon-hee.Kwon Young-se, chief of the ruling People Power Party’s emergency leadership committee, heralded the results as “crucial decisions that show the Constitution and the law are alive.”He welcomed what he called historic rulings that overturned the main opposition Democratic Party’s “abuse of political impeachment,” and called on the main opposition to accept whatever decision is made about Yoon’s “unreasonable” impeachment trial.The main opposition party, which led the motion to impeach BAI Chair Choe Jae-hae, could not hide its disappointment with the court’s rulings.Party spokesperson Cho Seung-rae told reporters the party respects the Constitutional Court’s judgment and will not object to its decisions.